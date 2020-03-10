Burglars smash their way into seaside home
PUBLISHED: 09:37 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 10 March 2020
A TV and games console have been stolen in a break-in on the coast.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a property in Beach Road, Hopton, was targeted between 4.30pm on Sunday March 1 and 9.40pm on Friday March 6.
The thieves are believed to have smashed a pane of glass in a door.
A TV, games console and controller, and external hard drive were among items taken.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated or has any information should contact DC Christina Bothwell at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/16656/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
