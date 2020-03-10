Burglars smash their way into seaside home

A home in Hopton has been targeted by thieves who smashed a glass door to gain entry Picture: Google Maps Archant

A TV and games console have been stolen in a break-in on the coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a property in Beach Road, Hopton, was targeted between 4.30pm on Sunday March 1 and 9.40pm on Friday March 6.

The thieves are believed to have smashed a pane of glass in a door.

A TV, games console and controller, and external hard drive were among items taken.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated or has any information should contact DC Christina Bothwell at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/16656/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.