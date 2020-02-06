Search

Advanced search

Jewellery taken in daytime break-in

PUBLISHED: 12:37 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 06 February 2020

Police are appealing for information after thieves targeted a house in Townlands, Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after thieves targeted a house in Townlands, Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Thieves have taken jewellery and electrical items from a house in Gorleston.

The burglary took place on Wednesday February 5 in Townlands, off Burgh Road, between 9am and 2.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for information.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Gavin Rivett at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/8915/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Dispersal order for entire high street under police crackdown

Police launched a crackdown in Gorleston High Street imposing a dispersal order for 48 hours to help them tackle anti-social behaviour Picture: Norfolk Police

Is this award-winning restaurant on the Norfolk coast worth travelling for?

Slow cooked thyme-roasted belly of pork at SW1 in Gorleston Credit: James Randle

Takeaway bid for two empty town centre shops

A bid has been lodged for takeaway use merging two empty retail units formerly Thorntons and Phones4u in King Street. There are also plans for three self-contained units above Picture: Liz Coates

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Scrapping of return bus fares tagged ‘unfair’ to seaside town

The number 25 First bus at Castle Meadow, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Dispersal order for entire high street under police crackdown

Police launched a crackdown in Gorleston High Street imposing a dispersal order for 48 hours to help them tackle anti-social behaviour Picture: Norfolk Police

Is this award-winning restaurant on the Norfolk coast worth travelling for?

Slow cooked thyme-roasted belly of pork at SW1 in Gorleston Credit: James Randle

Takeaway bid for two empty town centre shops

A bid has been lodged for takeaway use merging two empty retail units formerly Thorntons and Phones4u in King Street. There are also plans for three self-contained units above Picture: Liz Coates

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Scrapping of return bus fares tagged ‘unfair’ to seaside town

The number 25 First bus at Castle Meadow, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Jewellery taken in daytime break-in

Police are appealing for information after thieves targeted a house in Townlands, Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

Flats bid for seaside Barclays bank following £1.2m move

A redundant bank could be turned into flats. Barclays in Trafalgar Road, Great Yarmouth, shut six years ago Picture: Google Maps

Woman heard murder accused say ‘shall I do a runner?’, court told

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Who are Norfolk’s 11 new deputy lieutenants?

Jake Humphrey is among Norfolk's new deputy lieutenants. Pic: Archant

Number of parents fined for taking children out of school hits record high

Record numbers of penalty notices have been issued to Norfolk parents who took children out of school without permission. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Drive 24