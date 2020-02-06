Jewellery taken in daytime break-in
PUBLISHED: 12:37 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 06 February 2020
Archant
Thieves have taken jewellery and electrical items from a house in Gorleston.
The burglary took place on Wednesday February 5 in Townlands, off Burgh Road, between 9am and 2.30pm.
Police are appealing for information.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Gavin Rivett at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/8915/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.