7 things to do in Great Yarmouth over the bank holiday half term
- Credit: Jessica Coppin
From scarecrow festivals to outdoor theatre there is plenty to entertain in Great Yarmouth during the half term holiday.
And with forecasters finally saying we can cast off our hats, coats, and brollies and venture out here's our pick of things to do as lockdown loosens and guarded gathering is allowed once more.
1. What: Ghosted
Where: Great Yarmouth and Sheringham seafronts
When: June 1-2, and 4-5, 6pm
Cost: £6 via the website
You may also want to watch:
Seaside drama will unfold on two Norfolk seafronts next week as a new play has its premiere on a promenade.
Ghosted follows a group of teenagers when they delve into the disappearance of their friend.
Most Read
- 1 Northern Lights and Ed Sheeran gig among items on mum's bucket list
- 2 Housing development bid for former Yarmouth school site
- 3 See inside abandoned Art Deco seaside pub before renovation
- 4 Super Flower Moon to be visible over Norfolk
- 5 One in five live in homes with mould or other issues, Shelter says
- 6 Labour suspends long-serving councillor and town mayor at centre of probe
- 7 Drivers warned of new diversion at third river crossing site
- 8 'Fingers crossed' - Hopes high for busy summer in Yarmouth
- 9 Looking at back at more than 80 years at the Ocean Room nightclub
- 10 Luxury cruise ship planning post-Covid return to Great Yarmouth
The new work by Norfolk playwright James McDermott, who writes for EastEnders, is being staged outdoors – to conquer Covid restrictions and reflect the setting of the youngster’s coastal home town.
Its first ever performances are on June 1 and 2 at Great Yarmouth, hosted by St George’s Theatre, followed by Sheringham Little Theatre on June 4 and 5, all at 6pm.
Audience members asked to gather at the theatres to collect headsets which will help them follow the action as it moves around the streets – and to get extra information that helps the plot.
The Great Yarmouth audience will walk between scene locations stretching from near the Pirates Cove Adventure Golf to the Venetian Waterways each side of the Britannia Pier.
At Sheringham the locations range between the clifftop Esplanade Gardens near the boating lake and the beach huts on the East promenade.
2. What: Pirates Live
Where: Hippodrome Circus
When: May 28 to June 13
Cost: Various, book via box office on 01493 738877
The Hippodrome is opening its doors for the first time since Christmas Eve with a special run of its popular Pirates Live.
The show will be performed to a socially distanced audience, with the set - including 40 foot pirate galleon - taking up half the space.
Join Captain Jack Hawkseye and Pirate Johnny played by Jack Jay and Johnny Mac as they attempt to defend the port of Great Yarmouth and its treasure against a band of invading buccaneers led by Captain Blackeye (James Franklin).
Seating is limited to around 150 capacity.
3. What: Giant Ferris wheel
Where: Yarmouth Seafront, Sealife Gardens
When: 11-6pm most days
Cost: From £6, online discounts available.
Yarmouth's giant wheel is billed as the star turn on Great Yarmouth's seafront this summer.
Riders can expect a minimum experience of eight minutes - comprising four revolutions at off-peak times and two during peak periods.
It will be in place for the entire summer and one of the pods has wheelchair access with room for two carers.
Audio description is available on request.
A statement on its website says socially distanced queuing systems will be in place and the use of hand sanitiser before and after entering the pods is compulsory for each passenger. The pods will be regularly cleaned to ensure the safety of all users.
4. What: Open top bus ride
Where: Hemsby to the Pleasure Beach
When: Daily until September 25
Cost: From £2 ride all day, search Clipper Cabriolet 1C online
What better way to cruise the coast than on an open top bus?
Passengers can enjoy unobstructed views and a taste of fresh air this summer with the launch of an open top service on the east coast.
Three 'open toppers' are operating the new Clipper Cabriolet line between Hemsby and Great Yarmouth.
The service, running daily up to every 20 minutes, will take passengers from Hemsby to Scratby and California, then Caister and Seashore Holiday Park, before arriving in Great Yarmouth and terminating at the Pleasure Beach.
5. What: Hemsby garage sale and scarecrow festival
Where: Hemsby village
When: Saturday, May 29, to Monday, May 31 (garage sale is Sunday)
Cost: Maps are £1
This year some 89 homes have signed up for the Hemsby garage sale after households responded to a mass call to declutter.
Organiser Tina Nudd said it was the biggest response so far, but that it was as much about having a stroll and a chat as bagging a bargain.
The garage sale runs from 10-2pm on Sunday (May 30) with maps available from local shops in advance and from the Co-op on the day for £1.
All proceeds to village groups.
Meanwhile the village will be bird-free zone with Hemsby Scarecrow Festival spanning the three day weekend.
Almost 40 figures are popping up around the village, and again people can purchase a map to follow the trail and make sure they see each one.
A costumed Dorothy and the scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz will be joining spotters and judging the entries.
There is no theme and households simply enter for the fun of it.
Mrs Nudd said a Frankie Dettori figure atop a toy horse was among those jockeying for a prize.
"It's just a really good buzz and it gives people a chance to walk round the village and meet each other," she said.
6. What: May the Toys be With You
Where: Time and Tide Museum
When: Until June 27
Cost: From £6.20, concessions and family tickets available online only.
They may come from a galaxy far, far away, but for a short time only they'll be at the Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth.
May the Toys be With You - an exhibition featuring mint-condition Star Wars memorabilia - runs until June 27, and showcases one of the finest Star Wars figurine collections in the UK.
Owned by Star Wars devotee Matt Fox who bought his first toy aged five, the exhibition includes 300 toys, original cinema posters and classic Star Wars artwork.
X-Wing Fighters, lightsabers and mini-Jedis are among items on display, drawing together over 40 years of iconic Star Wars merchandising which eventually ended up earning more than the films themselves.
Entry must be pre-booked online at least a day in advance.
7. What: Universal Circus
Where: Great Yarmouth Racecourse, Jellicoe Road
When: Until Sunday, June 6
Cost: From £6.99 via website
Roll up, Roll up for all the fun of the candy-striped big top.
Billed as one of Europe's finest circuses Universal Circus is visiting Great Yarmouth promising amazing acrobats, crazy clowns and breath-taking feats.
The traditional touring circus invites its audience to "sit back and be amazed, leave all your troubles behind as you escape into our magical circus world."