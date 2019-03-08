5 new things to do in Great Yarmouth this summer

Great Yarmouth beach from the pier. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Some visitors return to Great Yarmouth for the familiar sights, sounds and entertainment - the snails at Joyland, the Pleasure Beach, the chips in the outdoor market.

Great Yarmouth Market. Picture: Antony Kelly Great Yarmouth Market. Picture: Antony Kelly

But it's also fun to try new things.

With that in mind, here are five freshly fried reasons to visit the resort and its surroundings this summer.

1. Coast Pizza

This new restaurant, opening on June 1 on Gorleston's lower prom, will cook rustic, Italian, stone-baked pizzas.

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Visitors can eat inside, where there are 120 seats, or they can take their pizza away for a picnic on the beach.

Coast Pizza opens from 11am to 9pm seven days a week.

2. Great Yarmouth Pride Festival

Thousands of revellers are expected to gather in the seaside town this summer for the resort's first ever Pride festival.

Thousands of people enjoying the 10th Norwich Pride Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher Thousands of people enjoying the 10th Norwich Pride Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher

Celebrations including a colourful seafront parade and range of acts on the main stage take place on June 29, expected to attract at least 5,000 Pride followers from around the country.

The party will be started by the UK's top Kylie tribute and the parade will roll down the Golden Mile starting at around 11am.

3. 21 East Coffee Shop

A caffeine boost might be required after a long stroll along the beach.

Owners Marios Charalambides, 29 and Margarita George, 25, outside their coffee shop 21 East in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Owners Marios Charalambides, 29 and Margarita George, 25, outside their coffee shop 21 East in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

And a new establishment offering a proper coffee is 21 East on Regent Road, which the owners hope turns into a meeting place for visitors in to the town.

The shop also sells cakes and ice-cream.

4. Pettitts Rollercoaster

Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham has several new rides this season, including the caterpillar rollercoaster. Picture: Neil Didsbury Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham has several new rides this season, including the caterpillar rollercoaster. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The adventure park reopened in April with five new animal-themed attractions including a crazy caterpillar rollercoaster and a "unique" bouncing kangaroo ride.

The owner Michael Abbott has said that not many parks in the UK have that kind of ride.

5. The Waterways

Okay, this one is kind of an oldie, but it's also a newie, with the landmark attraction having had a £2.7 million revamp, making the place as good as new.

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The park had been closed since June last year and the revamp, led by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and supported by The National Lottery, saw landscapers emulating its original flowering scheme and animal figureheads restored.

In April the site opened again and crowds packed along the seafront to catch a first glimpse.

The Boating Lake and Island Cafe are yet to reopen.

Can you think of any other new attractions this summer in and around Great Yarmouth?

E-mail daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk