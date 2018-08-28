Search

Advanced search

Last chance to have say on third river crossing

PUBLISHED: 17:39 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:39 06 December 2018

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 1. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 1. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

People have just a few more days to comment on Norfolk County Council’s plans to build a third river crossing in Great Yarmouth.

The consultation, which launched at the beginning of September, has been seeking views on the proposed bascule lifting bridge to help take development of the project into its next phase.

Councillor Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Environment, Development and Transport Committee, said: “I’d like to encourage anyone who still wants to comment on our proposals to fill in the consultation over the next few days.

“People’s thoughts and feedback on the bridge design are an important part of adding details to the final plans so we really appreciate all the responses we receive.”

The consultation closing date was previously extended and the deadline for comments is now 11.59pm on Sunday.

For more information on the Third River Crossing and to respond to the consultation, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/3rc.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Other News

Last chance to have say on third river crossing

54 minutes ago
Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 1. Photo: Norfolk County Council

People have just a few more days to comment on Norfolk County Council’s plans to build a third river crossing in Great Yarmouth.

‘Why are we just standing by and letting them do it all again?’ - Anger and frustration after MPs discuss future of mental health trust

16:07 Geraldine Scott
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has slammed Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk MP has been left “angry and upset” by a conference call with inspectors overseeing the region’s mental health trust.

Norfolk’s first Taco Bell moves forward opening date

15:03 Andrew Fitchett
The new Taco Bell restaurant is set to open in Great Yarmouth's Regent Road.

Fans of Tex-Mex food will be getting a taste of a new fast food chain sooner than expected after it moved its opening date forward.

Millions of O2, Tesco, Sky and Giffgaff customers can’t access data because of ‘software issue’

09:44 Emily Prince
O2 network has gone down affecting around 32m people in the UK Picture: Google

Millions of people in the UK have lost connectivity after a major mobile provider went down.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Mon, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

08:02 Joseph Norton
The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video Former Fatso’s restaurant reveals its £350,000 transformation

Yesterday, 07:03 Liz Coates
The official opening of the restored 18th century building on King Street, the building was formerly Fatsos restaurant, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

A former American diner’s £350,000 transformation could help to improve the reputation of one of Great Yarmouth’s main urban thoroughfares.

Read more

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Mon, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Yesterday, 07:09 Joseph Norton
Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Christmas has come early for a lucky taxi driver who won £54,000 at a Norfolk casino.

Read more

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy