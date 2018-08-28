Last chance to have say on third river crossing

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 1. Photo: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council

People have just a few more days to comment on Norfolk County Council’s plans to build a third river crossing in Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The consultation, which launched at the beginning of September, has been seeking views on the proposed bascule lifting bridge to help take development of the project into its next phase.

Councillor Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Environment, Development and Transport Committee, said: “I’d like to encourage anyone who still wants to comment on our proposals to fill in the consultation over the next few days.

“People’s thoughts and feedback on the bridge design are an important part of adding details to the final plans so we really appreciate all the responses we receive.”

The consultation closing date was previously extended and the deadline for comments is now 11.59pm on Sunday.

For more information on the Third River Crossing and to respond to the consultation, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/3rc.