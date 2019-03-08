WATCH: Winterton beach release for injured seal Sir David Attenborough

A grey seal named Sir David Attenborough, after the broadcaster and natural historian, is released back into the wild at Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk, after being treated at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre for severe injuries received from a plastic frisbee disc stuck round its neck. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 3, 2019. The bull seal was in an emaciated state when rescued by Friends of Horsey Seals in April with the plastic frisbee embedded in his neck, but now weighs a healthy 200kg. See PA story ANIMALS Seal. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

With barely a backward glance Sir David, the third seal to be rescued with a frisbee in its neck, plunged into the surf at Winterton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir David the seal was found at Horsey with a plastic frisbee embedded in his neck Picture: RSPCA Sir David the seal was found at Horsey with a plastic frisbee embedded in his neck Picture: RSPCA

The adult male was picked up weak and emaciated at Horsey in April.

But after two months in hospital, much of his treatment paid for by well-wishers, the animal was back frolicking in the waves.

Named after Sir David Attenborough, the broadcaster and naturalist whose Blue Planet programme lifted the lid on the scale of plastic pollution, his story touched a chord with animal lovers.

Alison Charles, centre manager at RSPCA East Winch, where he was nursed back to health, said: "We have been really pleased at how well his wounds healed and we would like to thank all the members of the public who have donated bags of salt to his care, as they have been a vital part of his rehabilitation.

"When we were confident that his wound was clean and free from infection, we took the decision to move Sir David to our outside pool.

A grey seal named Sir David Attenborough, after the broadcaster and natural historian, is released back into the wild at Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk, after being treated at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre for severe injuries received from a plastic frisbee disc stuck round its neck. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 3, 2019. The bull seal was in an emaciated state when rescued by Friends of Horsey Seals in April with the plastic frisbee embedded in his neck, but now weighs a healthy 200kg. See PA story ANIMALS Seal. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire A grey seal named Sir David Attenborough, after the broadcaster and natural historian, is released back into the wild at Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk, after being treated at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre for severe injuries received from a plastic frisbee disc stuck round its neck. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 3, 2019. The bull seal was in an emaciated state when rescued by Friends of Horsey Seals in April with the plastic frisbee embedded in his neck, but now weighs a healthy 200kg. See PA story ANIMALS Seal. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

"There he was able to continue to recover and also build up his fitness and strength.

"It was all about good nutrition and time. We built up his strength by throwing his fish one at a time at each end of his pool so that he had to exercise and stretch his neck to keep his healing scar tissue from becoming restricted.

Alison added: "We have been overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of the public through their amazing donations.

"I really can't quite believe how brilliant the response has been.

The plastic dog toy that was embedded in a seal's neck at Horsey. The seal has been named after Sir David Attenborough Picture: Peter Ansell The plastic dog toy that was embedded in a seal's neck at Horsey. The seal has been named after Sir David Attenborough Picture: Peter Ansell

"It's just so heart-warming that so many people have wanted to help with Sir David's recovery - his story has really touched a chord with so many animal lovers.

A spokesperson for Friends of Horsey Seals added: "Our grateful thanks to the RSPCA at East Winch for all their dedicated care and hard work in nursing Sir David back to health. It was so nice to see him go back to where he belongs."

Sir David is the third seal to be found with a plastic frisbee embedded in his neck.

In September 2017, Mrs Frisbee, was admitted with a yellow plastic frisbee cutting deeply into her neck.

Pinkafo, was rescued in December and she was released in May.

If you see an animal you have concerns about please call the RSPCA's emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

File photo dated 04/04/19 of the plastic frisbee which was removed from the neck of a grey seal named Sir David Attenborough. The seal has been released back into the wild at Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk after being treated. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday July 3, 2019. See PA story ANIMALS Seal. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire File photo dated 04/04/19 of the plastic frisbee which was removed from the neck of a grey seal named Sir David Attenborough. The seal has been released back into the wild at Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk after being treated. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday July 3, 2019. See PA story ANIMALS Seal. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

To donate to the care of injured seals visit the Just Giving page here.





The latest victim of plastic pollution has been named after Sir David Attenborough whose Blue Planet TV show revealed the shocking consequences of marine litter Picture: Peter Ansell The latest victim of plastic pollution has been named after Sir David Attenborough whose Blue Planet TV show revealed the shocking consequences of marine litter Picture: Peter Ansell

Sir David Attenborough after officially renaming the Komodo dragon enclosure 'The Attenborough Komodo Dragon House' at ZSL London Zoo in Regent's Park, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2016. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Attenborough. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire Sir David Attenborough after officially renaming the Komodo dragon enclosure 'The Attenborough Komodo Dragon House' at ZSL London Zoo in Regent's Park, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2016. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Attenborough. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A grey seal named Sir David Attenborough, after the broadcaster and natural historian, is released back into the wild at Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk, after being treated at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre for severe injuries received from a plastic frisbee disc stuck round its neck. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 3, 2019. The bull seal was in an emaciated state when rescued by Friends of Horsey Seals in April with the plastic frisbee embedded in his neck, but now weighs a healthy 200kg. See PA story ANIMALS Seal. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire A grey seal named Sir David Attenborough, after the broadcaster and natural historian, is released back into the wild at Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk, after being treated at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre for severe injuries received from a plastic frisbee disc stuck round its neck. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 3, 2019. The bull seal was in an emaciated state when rescued by Friends of Horsey Seals in April with the plastic frisbee embedded in his neck, but now weighs a healthy 200kg. See PA story ANIMALS Seal. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grey seal named Sir David, after the broadcaster and natural historian, is released back into the wild at Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk after being nursed back to health at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 3, 2019. The bull seal was in an emaciated state when rescued by Friends of Horsey Seals in April with a plastic frisbee embedded in his neck, but now weighs a healthy 200kg. See PA story ANIMALS Seal. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire A grey seal named Sir David, after the broadcaster and natural historian, is released back into the wild at Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk after being nursed back to health at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 3, 2019. The bull seal was in an emaciated state when rescued by Friends of Horsey Seals in April with a plastic frisbee embedded in his neck, but now weighs a healthy 200kg. See PA story ANIMALS Seal. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

You may also want to watch: