Image of £121m third crossing released before consultation date

Published: 12:00 AM August 8, 2018 Updated: 8:46 PM October 10, 2020

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

This image shows how Great Yarmouth’s £121m third crossing could look when it opens to traffic in 2023.

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The artist’s impression was released by Norfolk County Council ahead of the start of a seven-week long public consultation.

Construction of the new lifting bridge over the River Yare is due to begin in late 2020 and would see a crossing linking the A47 at Harfreys Roundabout on the western side of the river to South Denes Road on the eastern side of the river.

As well as a raft of images and details on the benefits of the bridge being released, the plans also show how a new roundabout would be built between the bridge and the Harfreys roundabout.

MORE; bridge status welcomedA dual carriageway road would link Harfreys roundabout to the new roundabout and then continue onto the bridge to meet South Denes Road at a traffic-light controlled junction.

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

During a series of public consultation events from August 20 across Great Yarmouth people will also hear how the bridge would be available for use by road traffic for 22 hours and 38 minutes a day.

You may also want to watch:

Openings to allow taller vessels through would take around five and a half minutes each time at an average of 15 openings a day based on anticipated river traffic levels in 2023.

It is also said the new bridge would be anticipated to carry 19,400 vehicles a day in 2023, rising to 21,700 in 2038, and that it could halve traffic on Haven Bridge.

As part of a planning process a development consent order application will be sent to the planning inspectorate which will then be considered by the minister of transport. It is hoped overall permission will be granted in 2020.

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A part of the process a public consultation must be held. It is seeing 33,000 letters sent out to households with details on the crossing and how to take part.

MORE; bridge session heldMartin Wilby, chairman of the council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “The third river crossing when it is opened in 2023 will instantly give much improved access to the port, reduce congestion within the rest of the town. It will create jobs and prosperity in the town, but not only to Yarmouth, there is a wider picture for Norfolk.”

Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council and deputy leader at the county council, said: “The Third River Crossing is a major piece in the puzzle in realising Great Yarmouth’s enormous potential, particularly in supporting the growth of the port, outer harbour and energy-related enterprise zone, which is why the project was awarded £98 million by the Government in last year’s Autumn Budget.

“The benefits of this bridge for our residents, businesses and visitors are significant, and I’m really pleased to see that the project is making good progress and is on schedule to start construction in late 2020.”

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

More information about the consultation and the Third River Crossing as a whole is available at www.norfolk.gov.uk/3rc. The consultation questionnaire will be available via this link from Monday, 20 August and can be completed online until midnight on Friday, 5 October.

Staffed consultation events being held across Great Yarmouth where people can ask questions of staff involved in the project and respond to the consultation in person.

The sessions are on:

Saturday, 25 August, 10am - 4:30pm at Great Yarmouth Library, Tolhouse Street, Great Yarmouth

Thursday, 30 August, 10am - 9pm at the Priory Centre, Priory Plain, Great Yarmouth

Tuesday, 4 September, 10am - 8pm at Gorleston Library, Lowestoft Road, Gorleston

Wednesday, 12 September, 10am – 8pm at the Kings Centre, 30 Queen Annes Road, Southtown, Great Yarmouth.

People can respond to the consultation by:

Completing a questionnaire on line at www.norfolk.gov.uk/3rc

•Completing the paper questionnaire and posting it to Norfolk County Council, GY3RC, Ground floor - south wing, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH

•Emailing comments to gy3rc-st3consultation@norfolk.gov.uk

• Writing to Freepost Plus RTCL-XSTT-JZSK, Norfolk County Council, GY3RC, Ground floor, south wing, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich NR1 2DH