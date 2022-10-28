News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Thousands of trick-or-treaters expected to visit Bradwell display

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:22 AM October 28, 2022
Daniel Bradford, Neil Potter and Steve Potter.

A FAMILY THING: Neil Potter (centre) has continued an eleven-year tradition with the help of his nephew Daniel Bradford (left) and son Steve Potter (right). - Credit: James Weeds

Throughout the year, the Potter residence on El Alamein Way is an unassuming family home on a Bradwell housing estate.

But for the past 11 Halloweens, thousands of keen trick-or-treaters have made their way to the spookiest display in the area.

This year will be no different and from 4.30pm on October 31, petrifying patriarch Neil Potter said the family will be welcoming all visitors to a display which will be "bigger and better than ever".

The Halloween display at the Potter residence.

Pumpkins, skeletons and witches causing toil and trouble outside the Potter residence on El Alamein Way. - Credit: PottersHalloween

Mr Potter, a delivery driver for builder merchants Jewson, began scratching his creative itch back in 2011 by building a seven-foot tall Grim Reaper.

Now, the 61-year-old grandfather has hundreds of props, with the vast majority of them being made from his home on El Alamein Way.

"I built the Reaper because I thought it would be a bit more interesting than a pumpkin," Mr Potter said.

"A year later, I built a Jack Skellington to go with it, and I noticed more trick-or-treaters came to the house. The kids loved it."

The Halloween display at the Potter residence.

Neil Potter's model of Jack Skellington and Sally is a massive hit with trick-or-treaters, he said. - Credit: PottersHalloween

Last year, Mr Potter's home received around 2,000 visitors, helping to raise £1,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

"It was like Regent Road on this street last year," Mr Potter said.

"And I'm expecting another massive turnout again this year."

The Halloween display at the Potter residence.

Over the years, Neil Potter's props have become more intricate - including a spider with mechanical limbs. - Credit: PottersHalloween

Despite the lengths Mr Potter goes to, he said he was not "that much of a fan of Halloween".

"But it's a bit of fun for the kids, and that's what I love about it," he said.

"At first, I thought it would be fun for me to do as most people didn't go all out for the occasion - not like they do for Christmas, anyway.

"But it snowballed, and seeing how it has become a tradition for people in the area shows how much it means to so many people.

"It's a great thing to do."

Neil Potter by his shed.

SHED OF SHUDDERS: Neil Potter had to build a new shed just to store his Halloween props. - Credit: James Weeds

Initially, the Halloween project was a one-man operation. Now, Mr Potter's son, Steve, and nephew, Daniel, have joined in the festivities, and the team can go that extra mile. And Mr Potter's wife has packed over 1,000 goody bags for bright-eyed trick-or-treaters.

"It's a family tradition as well," said Mr Potter.

"And I could never have done it without them."

For more information, visit Pottershalloween on Facebook.

A seven-foot Grim Reaper model.

Neil Potter started his Halloween tradition after building a seven-foot Grim Reaper model. - Credit: PottersHalloween

