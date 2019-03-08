Man arrested after three car smash in town centre

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a car crashed into a telegraph pole in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth.

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a telegraph pole and three parked vehicles on a road in Great Yarmouth.

The smashed up car being taken away. Picture: Submitted The smashed up car being taken away. Picture: Submitted

The collision happened at just before 6.50am in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth on Thursday, April 11.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a man in his 30s from the Lincoln area has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and committing a road traffic offence.

He has been released under investigation.

Police closed North Denes Road between Salisbury Road and Beaconsfield Road at 6.50am on the morning of the crash.

The car crashed into three parked vehicles. Picture: Submitted The car crashed into three parked vehicles. Picture: Submitted

The road remained closed until around 12pm that day.

The driver of the car was taken to James Paget University Hospital with facial injuries after the collision.

Images from the scene show the front of the Golf totally smashed.