Three more people with coronavirus die at the James Paget Hospital

A further three people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).

In a statement, the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that three patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients who died were a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.

“All three patients had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Two patients died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The new figures mean that the region’s total hospital death toll creeps up to 191.

It comes as Norfolk is set to pass more than 1,000 positive cases, following Monday’s announcement that 997 people have now tested positive for the virus.

Public Health England will release the regional figures in due course.