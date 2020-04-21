Search

Advanced search

Three more people with coronavirus die at the James Paget Hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:13 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 21 April 2020

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A further three people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).

In a statement, the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that three patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients who died were a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.

“All three patients had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Two patients died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

The new figures mean that the region’s total hospital death toll creeps up to 191.

It comes as Norfolk is set to pass more than 1,000 positive cases, following Monday’s announcement that 997 people have now tested positive for the virus.

Public Health England will release the regional figures in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Cyclist hospitalised after crash in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth on April 21. Picture: Gina Upex.

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Small businesses hit by coronavirus reminded to claim lockdown lifeline grant

Grants have been handed out to over one thousand small businesses across Great Yarmouth during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: James Bass /Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Cyclist hospitalised after crash in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth on April 21. Picture: Gina Upex.

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Small businesses hit by coronavirus reminded to claim lockdown lifeline grant

Grants have been handed out to over one thousand small businesses across Great Yarmouth during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: James Bass /Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Three more people with coronavirus die at the James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five further coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals as total rises to 191

Five new deaths have been confirmed in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Woman’s heartbreak at not being able to see partner in final days

John Swainston who has died in Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. His partner has given a harrowing account of what it's like to be apart from a loved one in their final days Picture: Anne Edwards

Cyclist hospitalised after crash in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth on April 21. Picture: Gina Upex.

‘We bring colour to the town’ - Flower shop ‘slips though net’ of government rescue funding

There has been a flower shop in Market Gates for 20 years. It's owners are appealing for a solution after they were unable to access government rescue funding because of the way it is delivered Picture: Nick Pegge
Drive 24