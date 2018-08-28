Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs
PUBLISHED: 10:07 24 December 2018
Archant
Three men who supplied crack cocaine and heroin in the Great Yarmouth area have been jailed for a total of 10 years and four months.
Adam Murphy, 28, from Great Yarmouth, Sonny Patience, 21, from London and Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, from Kent were convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
The court heard how officers observed the trio supplying drugs between July and October as part of Operation Gravity.
Police seized a number of mobile phones, cash, an amount of cannabis, as well as a number of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.
Murphy was sentenced to three years in prison, Patience was sentenced to four years in prison and Miah-Mora was imprisoned for three years and four months.
Detective Constable, Elliot Forbes, said: “This is part of our continued efforts to tackle the supply of Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth under Operation Gravity.
“I hope [the] sentencing reassures the local community that we will not tolerate this kind of activity in the town and we will seek to prosecute those breaking the law.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.