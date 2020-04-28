Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospital

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

A further three deaths of patients with coronavirus have been recorded at a Norfolk hospital.

A statement released by Gorleston’s James Paget Hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that three patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

“All three were women. Two of the patients, one in her 50s and the other in her 70s, had underlying health conditions.

“The third patient, in her 90s, had no underlying health conditions.

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Elsewhere in the region, four deaths of Covid-19 patients were recorded at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and 11 were recorded at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Today’s figures come as Norfolk health bosses say they are “optimistic” that coronavirus cases are beginning to plateau in Norfolk.

On the subject of whether we’ve seen a peak in outbreaks, Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: “It looks like London has seen the peak. I think that in terms of here, we’re on the plateau, so keeping up our PPE stocks is really important.

“It’s also vital people therefore stick with the government’s social distancing guidance. I think everyone has noticed a few more people out and about this weekend but it’s really important we keep going.”