Three people arrested and 41 drivers caught speeding following police operation

PUBLISHED: 16:44 24 January 2019

Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Operation Moonshot. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Operation Moonshot. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Three people were arrested and 41 drivers have been caught speeding following a police operation in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday.

Operation Moonshot dealt with two drug drivers and one man who was arrested after a knuckle duster was found in his car.

20 police officers were involved in the roads policing action day which uses automatic number plate recognition technology to target known offenders.

It is also designed to disrupt criminals using the road network while targeting unsafe vehicles.

A total of 36 vehicles were stopped with four being seized for not having insurance.

Chief Insp Kris Barnard, head of the roads armed policing team said operations of this nature were valuable in bringing together skilled resources to disrupt criminal activity.

He said: “Criminals will use the road network in order to carry out offences; whether its county lines drug dealing or burglary. Intercepting offenders in this way helps us to disrupt such activity and protect local communities.

“Another benefit of operations like this is the intelligence picture we can build on individuals suspected of being involved in crime.”

Drivers were also reported for;

• Five MOT offences

• 10 tinted window offences

• One tyre offence

• Three lighting offences

• One for no tax

• Two braking defects

• One vehicle prohibition for being overweight

• One goods vehicle with no operators licence

• One number plate offence

• One carriage of dangerous goods offence

