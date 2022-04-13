Investigations continue three weeks after Yarmouth pub fire

A large fire ripped through the roof of a vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, March 23. - Credit: Roman Stevie Henderson

An investigation is still ongoing three weeks after a devastating fire ravaged a landmark pub in Great Yarmouth

The former Haven Bridge pub by Bridge Road went up in flames at around 8pm on Wednesday, March 23. Plumes of smoke and large flames could be seen all the way from the A47 Acle Straight.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue assess the damage at the scene of the Haven Bridge pub fire in March. - Credit: Ryan Griffin

On Tuesday, Norfolk County Council confirmed that the fire investigation was still ongoing.

The vacant pub - which earlier in March had been an unregistered home of multiple occupancy - suffered severe damage to its roof. On March 24, it was confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Following the fire, Haven Bridge was closed to both lanes of traffic causing havoc on many of the town's major roads. The bridge was reopened to traffic on March 25.

Haven Bridge remained closed in both directions for two days following the fire. - Credit: James Weeds

Since then, scaffolding and temporary fencing has been installed around the property while investigations are being carried out.

Blue netting surrounded the former Haven Bridge pub, which was devastated by a blaze on March 23. - Credit: James Weeds

Martin Bennington, the leaseholder to the building, said the event made him "sick to the stomach".