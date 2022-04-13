Investigations continue three weeks after Yarmouth pub fire
- Credit: Roman Stevie Henderson
An investigation is still ongoing three weeks after a devastating fire ravaged a landmark pub in Great Yarmouth
The former Haven Bridge pub by Bridge Road went up in flames at around 8pm on Wednesday, March 23. Plumes of smoke and large flames could be seen all the way from the A47 Acle Straight.
On Tuesday, Norfolk County Council confirmed that the fire investigation was still ongoing.
The vacant pub - which earlier in March had been an unregistered home of multiple occupancy - suffered severe damage to its roof. On March 24, it was confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the fire.
Following the fire, Haven Bridge was closed to both lanes of traffic causing havoc on many of the town's major roads. The bridge was reopened to traffic on March 25.
Since then, scaffolding and temporary fencing has been installed around the property while investigations are being carried out.
Martin Bennington, the leaseholder to the building, said the event made him "sick to the stomach".