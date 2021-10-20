Did you spot these three-wheel vans in Great Yarmouth?

Published: 4:51 PM October 20, 2021

A fleet of three-wheel vans arrived in Great Yarmouth as part of their UK rally.

Great Yarmouth's mayor Adrian Thompson welcomed 11 Reliant Robins which had been kitted out to mimic iconic vehicles from film and television - from Only Fools and Horses to Scooby Doo - as they made their way through East Anglia in honour of one of their late members.

The Numball Rally is a parody of the Gumball 3000, a rally driven by celebrity drivers in luxury sports cars across the globe.

Andy Harding, member of the Numball Rally, said: "Gumball 3000 has all the wealthy guys and the fancy cars.

"Well, we're the British version.

"All nonsense and a lot of fun."

This year's rally was dedicated to the memory of Mick Stapleton, a Numball stalwart who died earlier this year.

A fleet of three-wheel vans in styles from Only Fools and Horses to Scooby Doo. - Credit: Submitted

As Mr Stapleton was from Ipswich, the rally spanned the region beginning in Halstead and going through Norfolk and Suffolk before concluding along the east coast.

Mr Harding said: "We were made very welcome in Great Yarmouth."