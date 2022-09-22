Tickets go on sale for Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water beach event

Great Yarmouth's much applauded Fire on the Water Festival is moving to a new location for 2022 organisers have revealed. - Credit: David Street

Tickets are now on sale for this year's Fire on the Water event in Great Yarmouth.

Organised by Out There Arts - the team behind the Out There Festival - Fire on the Water's debut on the Venetian Waterways last October was a sell-out.

Fire on the Water: Beach Edition is set to be a brand new experience with more of an "arena feel" and will feature dance and acrobatic performances, light installations and night-time fire shows.

It will take place every night from 6pm until 10pm, from Saturday, October 22 until Saturday, October 29.

It will be based on Central Beach by the Jetty, and organisers are expecting another high turnout for the event.

FLACKBACK: An island on the Venetian Waterways lit up at Fire on the Water 2021. - Credit: Archant

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with prices at £3, £6, £9 and £12. There is also free entry for under-threes, but tickets - which are available online or in person - are essential.

There will also be areas where spectators can relax and watch the performances and live music with warm refreshments and hot food available from the new beer tent called Embar.

There are also family-friendly workshops included in the ticket price, allowing the chance to create special mementoes.

Last year's Fire on the Water was a sell-out with almost 40,000 people attending. - Credit: Liz Coates

The festival is fully-accessible for pushchairs, wheelchairs and mobility scooters and there will be ramp access, and a special trackway for closer viewings of the displays.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said: "Fire On The Water was a fantastic event last year, bringing thousands of people to the town.

"We are delighted to be working with Out There Arts to bring it back to Great Yarmouth seafront this autumn with a new beach edition on our famous golden sands.

"We are conscious that given the popularity of the event, there needs to be access for all in this beach location. Out There Arts is preparing a full access plan so everyone can enjoy the Fire on the Water experience.

“We look forward to once again welcoming people to Great Yarmouth for this fantastic creative and imaginative spectacle. It is a unique, family-friendly event and one not to be missed.”

Fire on the Water's debut was heralded as ambitious and imaginative. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Last year's event drew almost 40,000 people, and Arts Council England's chief executive dubbed it as an event "full of incredible ambition and craftsmanship".

For tickets and more information, visit www.outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water/