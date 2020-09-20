Search

Museum appeals to public to help it record impact of virus on town

PUBLISHED: 14:58 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 20 September 2020

A child's rainbow drawn for Clap For Carers. Pic: Time and Tide Museum.

Time and Tide Museum

People in Great Yarmouth are being invited to contribute to a project which will capture how the town was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Time and Tide Museum has launched its Candid About Covid appeal. Pic: Time and Tide Museum.The Time and Tide Museum has launched its Candid About Covid appeal. Pic: Time and Tide Museum.

The Time and Tide Museum is launching Candid about Covid, appealing for donations of photographs, objects and personal experiences centred around the pandemic.

The campaign runs from Monday, September 21, until Friday, October 9, and anyone who lives or works in Great Yarmouth is encouraged to take part.

The project team wants to hear from everyone, no matter how ordinary they deem their experiences to be: key workers, stay-at-home parents, students, businesses and those who are unemployed or working from home.

Curator Wayne Kett said: Contemporary collecting is important for any museum, but when we are living through extraordinary times it becomes vital.

A stand selling face masks. Pic: Time and Tide Museum.A stand selling face masks. Pic: Time and Tide Museum.

“This project will ensure Time and Tide Museum has properly recorded how the pandemic has impacted the lives of people living and working in Great Yarmouth.

“It will enable us to engage with the public about the pandemic in the present, but perhaps more importantly, it will help to ensure future generations are able to learn about the coronavirus crisis and how it impacted Yarmouth.”

There are two strands to the campaign:

Digital collecting, with Time and Tide asking people to send in images, videos, scanned documents, audio recordings, or any other digital file which reflects their experience of the pandemic.

Physical collecting, with the museum looking for physical objects linked to the Covid-19 crisis. Those who would like to donate can send in a photograph of their object and a description of why it has been significant to them during this unusual time.

The museum’s goal is to collect a digital archive showing how people and communities in Great Yarmouth experienced the Coronavirus pandemic.

People and families can submit their experiences via www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/5LIGCL and businesses and organisations via www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/2PEGRH.

People can also use the museum’s social media accounts, or via yarmouth.museums@norfolk.gov.uk

The campaign follows similar projects in Norwich and King’s Lynn.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

