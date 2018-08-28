Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Still time to take part in mental health consultation

PUBLISHED: 15:39 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 18 January 2019

Patricia Hewitt. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Patricia Hewitt. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

There is still time to have your say about adult mental health services in Norfolk and Waveney, with local people being urged to join the conversation to help take the plans to the “next step and make it real.”

A draft strategy has been developed with input from thousands of local people as part of a review of adult mental health services being overseen by the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP), which is made up of partners in health and social care.

Now, Patricia Hewitt, independent chair of the STP, together with Dr Tony Palframan, chairman of the STP mental health forum, appear in a short video published online to discuss why the strategy is needed and some of the issues affecting mental health services.

They also urge more local people to give their views on the draft strategy which can be found online here https://www.healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk/ingoodhealth/stp-mental-health/.

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

A secret safe has been discovered at the Palm Court Hotel in North Drive Picture: Liz Bishop Photography

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

Two vehicle collision closed A47 in rush hour

Police have closed the A47 Acle Straight following a crash. Picture: Archant library.

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two vehicle collision closed A47 in rush hour

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town 0 Histon 3: Bloaters’ five game winning run comes to an end

Great Yarmouth Town's man-of-the-match Charlie Bartram with club chaplain Arthur Bowles Picture: STEVE WOOD

Man describes moment thieves stole car later used in A47 police chase

Jason Daly.

From County Hall to YouTube: The drama of the council chamber could be beamed to your device

The chamber at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Police warning after cold callers ask homeowners for gold and jewellery in Gorleston

Police have issued a warning after cold callers targeted gold and jewellery in Gorleston. Photo: Archant

‘Callous and deceitful’ - Three men jailed for life for explosion which killed Norfolk student

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists