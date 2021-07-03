News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Video shows development of Yarmouth's new Marina Centre

James Weeds

Published: 12:57 PM July 3, 2021   
Screenshot of time-lapse video of Marina Centre costruction

The new time-lapse video shows progress on Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre since January 2021. - Credit: Morgan Sindall Construction

Progress of Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre development can be seen in a time-lapse video of the work.

The video shows the development on the complex from January 2021 up to the end of June.

In that time, cranes have been preparing the groundwork and foundations of the new building, the skeleton of the building's exterior has been erected and an outline of one of the site's three swimming pools is visible.

The time-lapse video also shows how the crew for developers Morgan Sindall have been working through challenging weather conditions, including snow.

The build, which started in January 2021, will contain a new leisure centre on the Great Yarmouth seafront, which will have three swimming pools and flumes, a 100-station health and fitness gym with views to the sea and an indoor climbing zone.

Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre is due to open summer 2022.

Insulation on the exterior of the new Marina Centre

Insulation on the exterior of the new Marina Centre. - Credit: Morgan Sindall Construction

The ceiling of the new Marina Centre.

The ceiling of the new Marina Centre. - Credit: Morgan Sindall Construction

Inside the new Marina Centre building

Inside the new Marina Centre building - Credit: Morgan Sindall Construction

Inside the new Marina Centre

Inside the new Marina Centre - Credit: Morgan Sindall Construction

Part of the roof of the new Marina Centre

Part of the roof of the new Marina Centre - Credit: Morgan Sindall Construction

The frame of the new Marina Centre.

The frame of the new Marina Centre. - Credit: Morgan Sindall Construction

Marina Centre great yarmouth

The projected view of the Marina Centre from Marine Parade - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth News

