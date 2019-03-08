Search

Pregnancy loss charity opens office in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:40 01 May 2019

The Priory Centre in Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

The Priory Centre in Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

For many people the loss of a baby is unimaginable, but for the men and women who experience a pregnancy loss the effects can also be devastating.

A charity providing support to people who have suffered such loss has opened in Great Yarmouth.

TimeNorfolk will operate from The Priory Centre on Priory Plain in the town.

The service provides free, face-to-face support to people who have experienced any type of pregnancy loss including miscarriage, stillbirth and termination.

Lesley Bradfield, director, said the charity had identified Great Yarmouth as an area which could benefit from its presence.#

A previous client said “TimeNorfolk gave me a safe and non-judgmental space where I was listened to, felt validated and treated with care and compassion.”

The service has been running since Monday (April 29) with an official launch planned for July.

