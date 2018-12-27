Tourism looking for a boost thanks to national brochure launch

Great Yarmouth businesses and council representatives gathered to launch the 2019 tourism season and brochure. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Tourism businesses and council representatives in Great Yarmouth gathered this week to launch the 2019 tourism season and brochure at a special celebration held at St George’s Theatre.

Jointly hosted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area Ltd, the event looked back over the successes of 2018 and forward to the exciting activities and opportunities in 2019 and beyond.

As Norfolk’s top coastal resort, with a flagship visitor economy now worth £625m annually and supporting an estimated 12,000 jobs, the council and the Tourism BID are continuing to work in close partnership to grow visitor numbers, spend and investment.

Over the coming months, the new vibrant tourism brochure will be going out to Tourist Information Centres across the UK, promoting everything the borough has to offer, including varied tourist attractions, family fun and entertainment, rich heritage, the beautiful beaches and Broads, eating out and shopping, and accommodation.