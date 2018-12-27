Search

Advanced search

Tourism looking for a boost thanks to national brochure launch

27 December, 2018 - 10:12
Great Yarmouth businesses and council representatives gathered to launch the 2019 tourism season and brochure. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth businesses and council representatives gathered to launch the 2019 tourism season and brochure. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Tourism businesses and council representatives in Great Yarmouth gathered this week to launch the 2019 tourism season and brochure at a special celebration held at St George’s Theatre.

Jointly hosted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area Ltd, the event looked back over the successes of 2018 and forward to the exciting activities and opportunities in 2019 and beyond.

As Norfolk’s top coastal resort, with a flagship visitor economy now worth £625m annually and supporting an estimated 12,000 jobs, the council and the Tourism BID are continuing to work in close partnership to grow visitor numbers, spend and investment.

Over the coming months, the new vibrant tourism brochure will be going out to Tourist Information Centres across the UK, promoting everything the borough has to offer, including varied tourist attractions, family fun and entertainment, rich heritage, the beautiful beaches and Broads, eating out and shopping, and accommodation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Christmas is all about giving - Hundreds enjoy Great Yarmouth’s Open Christmas

Pandora Pape and John Kirk with their dog at Great Yarmouth's Open Christmas

‘Total failing’ of mental health trust contributed to Great Yarmouth woman’s death, family claim

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier

Most Read

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth trader

#includeImage($article, 225)

Court Order against Devon Ebay trader

Could you give Darcy the chihuahua a home?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Join the battle to clear beaches of marine litter on New Year’s Day

Maxine Culleton of Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre leading an earlier beach clean Picture: Sea Life

Tourism looking for a boost thanks to national brochure launch

Great Yarmouth businesses and council representatives gathered to launch the 2019 tourism season and brochure. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

How an unlikely romance between a German POW and a Norfolk girl is still in full flower after 70 years

Otto and Connie Jablonowski on their wedding day on Christmas Eve 1948 Picture: supplied by Jennifer Brooks

Great Yarmouth Town see off Gorleston in derby watched by crowd of 580

A battle for possession during the Boxing Day derby between Great Yarmouth Town and Gorleston Picture: STEVE WOOD

Tesco customers in Great Yarmouth donate 3,000 meals for food charities this Christmas

Tesco customers in Great Yarmouth donated thousands of meals to those less fortunate this Christmas. Picture: Tesco
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists