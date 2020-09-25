Search

‘A massive, massive benefit’ - Town pleased Third River Crossing will go ahead

PUBLISHED: 16:21 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 25 September 2020

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council

Businesses have hailed the green light for the Great Yarmouth third river crossing as “fantastic for the borough”.

Port director at Peel Ports Great Yarmouth, Richard Goffin, has been appointed as port director at Peel Port's London Medway Sheerness facility. Picture: Ant ClausenPort director at Peel Ports Great Yarmouth, Richard Goffin, has been appointed as port director at Peel Port's London Medway Sheerness facility. Picture: Ant Clausen

On Thursday, September 24, the government announced planning approval for a third bridge to span the River Yare - at long last connecting Harfreys Industrial Estate with the port.

For director at Peel Ports in Great Yarmouth, Richard Goffin, the bridge will guarantee economic expansion - both locally and regionally.

He said: “We are delighted at the news, and are pleased to see continued and collaborative work undertaken between council, local businesses and port users.

“It’s resulted in a positive outcome for Great Yarmouth - and will ensure the bridge maximises its potential for the region’s economic growth.”

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin

MORE: Construction to begin on Third River Crossing in 2021

Likewise for Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, the bridge will bring “untold benefits” for Norfolk as a whole.

He said: “The news is absolutely brilliant. It will have a massive, massive benefit on Great Yarmouth - and the whole Eastern region.

“It will link up the energy coast with the Midlands via the A47 at Harfreys Roundabout.

“It’ll be beneficial for tourists too - because there’ll be so much less congestion on the roads.

Mike Smith-Clare, borough councillor for Great Yarmouth. Photo: ArchantMike Smith-Clare, borough councillor for Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

“Jobs will be created in the building process and afterwards. I think it will be essential in guaranteeing prosperity for the future of Great Yarmouth.”

For borough councillor Mike Smith-Ward, the project is more important than ever after the disappointing blow to A47 Acle Straight dualling.

He said: “Our town needs appropriate infrastructure in place to grow our economy, and facilitate sustainable all year round employment.

“A key part of that is transport and ease of access.

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

“It’s such a pity the Acle Straight won’t be in a position to match this new development, as the last thing Great Yarmouth needs is the promise of a brand new jigsaw with the final piece missing.”

Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach, is inclined to agree.

“Without the Acle Straight being dualled, we need anything we can get in terms of reducing congestion for visitors. So the crossing going ahead is fantastic news”, he said.

“Traffic coming down the A47 won’t have to cross via the southern bridge, and it’s going to make getting around the borough easier for everyone.”

