News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Seaside cafe opens new toy library for dogs

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:27 PM October 18, 2021   
New dog library at Munchies Great Yarmouth

A new toy library is giving dogs an extra reason to visit Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Mark Allen

A new toy library is giving playful pooches and their owners an extra reason to visit the coast.

Ball throwers, sticks, spare leads,  and "all the doggy stuff" are among a catalogue of playthings that can be taken out for free.

The library, at Munchie's Cafe in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, features everything an owner would need for their dog's day out.

Mark Allen, said it came about after he spotted a stick library on Twitter and thought something similar could work at  the beach.

"We are very dog friendly here and are right on the edge of the dunes. Probably about two thirds of our customers have a dog with them so it is just a bit of fun," he said.

Dog library Yarmouth seafront

A new library for dogs has been opened on Great Yarmouth seafront in case their owners forget their toy or they want to try something new. - Credit: Mark Allen

You may also want to watch:

The most popular item since the library launched on Saturday (October 16) was the ball thrower he said, with lots of people stopping to take a photograph of the facility.

The library had been built by one the regulars with lettering chiming with the cafes distinctive blue and pink paintwork, he added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Thrilling Fire on the Water show to light up Yarmouth
  2. 2 Tesco applies to sell alcohol from pub site
  3. 3 Spectacular show to light up Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways
  1. 4 One person left with serious injuries after Yarmouth crash
  2. 5 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  3. 6 Gorleston high street closed this week for emergency gas works
  4. 7 Meet the Yarmouth firm on tonight's Grand Designs
  5. 8 Police appeal after motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash
  6. 9 Burglars make off with bird equipment after Great Yarmouth break in
  7. 10 Hope steps seen in Danny Boyle's Yesterday will get much-needed repairs

It was opened by ball enthusiast and visiting doggy dignitary Prince, with fellow pooch Poppy reportedly struggling to make a choice.

People on social media have been quick to hail the "brilliant idea", especially if a favourite plaything had been left at home, one person asking if the dogs were fined if they failed to return their loan.

Munchies is open seven days a week, but closes for three months from December.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stabbing in St George's Park Great Yarmouth

Video

Teens aged 15 and 16 arrested after man stabbed in park robbery

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Eileen Burchett

'How can they do this to mum' - Anger as 87-year-old dumped at care home

Anthony Carroll

person
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has urged people not to come into A&E unless it is an emergency. 

Woman suffers fatal heart attack in ambulance outside Paget

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon