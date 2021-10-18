Seaside cafe opens new toy library for dogs

Published: 12:27 PM October 18, 2021

A new toy library is giving dogs an extra reason to visit Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Mark Allen

A new toy library is giving playful pooches and their owners an extra reason to visit the coast.

Ball throwers, sticks, spare leads, and "all the doggy stuff" are among a catalogue of playthings that can be taken out for free.

The library, at Munchie's Cafe in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, features everything an owner would need for their dog's day out.

Mark Allen, said it came about after he spotted a stick library on Twitter and thought something similar could work at the beach.

"We are very dog friendly here and are right on the edge of the dunes. Probably about two thirds of our customers have a dog with them so it is just a bit of fun," he said.

A new library for dogs has been opened on Great Yarmouth seafront in case their owners forget their toy or they want to try something new. - Credit: Mark Allen

You may also want to watch:

The most popular item since the library launched on Saturday (October 16) was the ball thrower he said, with lots of people stopping to take a photograph of the facility.

The library had been built by one the regulars with lettering chiming with the cafes distinctive blue and pink paintwork, he added.

It was opened by ball enthusiast and visiting doggy dignitary Prince, with fellow pooch Poppy reportedly struggling to make a choice.

People on social media have been quick to hail the "brilliant idea", especially if a favourite plaything had been left at home, one person asking if the dogs were fined if they failed to return their loan.

Munchies is open seven days a week, but closes for three months from December.