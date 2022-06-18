Tractor driver stopped on A47 for trailer in 'very poor' condition

Video

A tractor driver was stopped on the A47 in Great Yarmouth due to trailer issues. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A tractor driver was stopped by police on the A47 in Great Yarmouth due to a catalogue of issues with the trailer it was towing.

The Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped the JCB Fastrac at 1.45pm on Friday afternoon (June 17).

It was towing a large agricultural trailer carrying scrap metal.

The driver was correctly licensed and insured, however the trailer was in a "very poor" condition.

The trailer parking brake was completely broken and the service brakes were leaking fluid heavily and poorly adjusted.

even the fixings were loose. Some seriously lacking maintenance put this risk on the roads.

One of the tyres was also heavily worn and damaged exposing cord.

The rearmost axle bar bolts were loose and able to move with finger pressure by officers, which highlighted how worn they were.

The driver was dealt with by the traffic offence reporting scheme.

The trailer was required to be unloaded and repaired before being allowed back on the road.