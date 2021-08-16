Traditional food on show at Hemsby's annual herring festival

Published: 2:41 PM August 16, 2021

Hemsby Lifeboat are inviting visitors to try traditional herring on Sunday, August 29. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Traditional cooked herrings will be available for everyone at a seaside lifeboat station later this month.

The crew from Hemsby Inshore Rescue Service will be welcoming people to visit their station in Hemsby on Sunday, August 29 from 10am for the annual herring festival.

Some of the crew at Hemsby Lifeboat. - Credit: James Weeds

At the event, there will be live music, a bar and succulent silver darlings cooked the traditional way.

Local fishermen will be donating freshly caught herring and the crew will cook them using their "secret recipe".

Daniel Hurd, coxswain for Hemsby Lifeboat, said: "We want to start putting the fun into what we offer the community.

You may also want to watch:

"We've had 18 months of being locked up, and now we want to have some fun while raising awareness about what we do, while providing some great food and entertainment."

Daniel Hurd, coxswain of Hemsby Inshore Rescue Service lifeboat. Picture by James Taylor Photographic. - Credit: Archant

Hemsby Lifeboat hosted their annual Lifeboat Day on Sunday, August 8.

The deputy mayor was also in attendance to celebrate Hemsby Lifeboat's independence.

The sum of £23,000 was raised at the event.

Chris Batten, secretary and helmsman for Hemsby Lifeboat, said: "This result was exceptional.

"It was hard work, but a lot of fun.

"We were unable to do it last year due to the pandemic, so it was great to be able to put together a special event this year.

"It is always gratifying to receive such a great response from the local community."

Chris Batten, secretary and helmsman for Hemsby Lifebaot. Mr Batten is also an independent businessman. - Credit: James Weeds

The event had live music, a bar and a lifeboat display in conjunction with Gorleston RNLI and Caister Lifeboat.

Hemsby Inshore Rescue Service is an independent service and is separate from the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

It is the only lifeboat service which officially covers the Norfolk Broads.

The lifeboat service will also be introducing a new vessel in September, which will increase their sea operations.

"Other than saving lives, Hemsby Lifeboat's main mission is to pass on a legacy, while making it a better service than when we started," Mr Batten said.

"We're trying to build something of use to the community and to provide something we can all be proud of."

Daniel Hurd, coxswain and trustee, Chris Batten, secretary and helmsman for Hemsby Lifeboat. - Credit: James Weeds

Daniel Hurd, coxswain for Hemsby Lifeboat. Mr Hurd also works for Network Rail. - Credit: James Weeds



