Slow traffic through Great Yarmouth after abnormal load

PUBLISHED: 13:42 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 16 December 2018

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Traffic came to a standstill on Acle Straight, off the A47 after an abnormal load was transported through Great Yarmouth today.

The road was closed just before 12pm as police escorted the heavy load through the area.

It was reopened just before 12.30pm as the abnormal load passed through.

Police warned of delays earlier this week as they prepared for the journey.

The abnormal load was moved from Sunderland to Great Yarmouth Port, South Beach Parade.

The road has since been reopened but traffic is still slow off Vauxhall roundabout.

Other News

13:42 Greta Levy
