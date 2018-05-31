Traffic lights down at Gapton Hall retail park
PUBLISHED: 15:49 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 23 June 2020
Traffic lights at Gapton Hall are down while Highways England deal with the situation.
Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that officers were called to the retail park near Great Yarmouth at around 1.50pm today, June 23, following reports that the lights had run into a fault and traffic was free-flowing.
As of 3.15pm, police confirmed that Highways England were dealing with the incident and police were not present at the scene.
One driver said: “It was quite worrying, there was a lot of uncertainty among drivers about whether to pull out or not.
“The problems with these lights need sorting out. It’s an accident waiting to happen.”
