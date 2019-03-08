Search

Hospital main entrance closed after bus fire

PUBLISHED: 13:29 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 22 May 2019

The bus operated by Beccles-based BorderBus at the James Paget University Hospital. A turbo failure sparked a large amount of smoke and passengers had to be evacuated Picture: Stephen Gilham

Stephen Gilham

Visitors to a Norfolk hospital are being redirected following a bus fire in the car park.

Emergency services were called to Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital at around 12.10pm today, Wednesday May 22, amid reports a bus engine was on fire.

A spokesman said it took around half an hour to deal with the incident but the main entrance off the A47 remains closed while the vehicle is recovered.

Visitors are being redirected to other entrances in Brasenose Avenue and Jenner Road

No-one is believed to have been hurt.

A hospital spokesman described the fire as "nothing too major."

The single-decker had around half a dozen passengers on board and had travelled from Beccles en route to Great Yarmouth.

Andrew Pursey, director of BoderBus, which owns the vehicle said everyone on board had been evacuated and a replacement bus had been sent.

He said: "We think it is a turbo failure which has caused it to break down in the most inconvenient of places at the entrance, and because it was a turbo there was a lot of smoke."

