Traffic slow on A47 after fuel leak following crash

PUBLISHED: 16:08 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 07 March 2019

A vehicle has leaked fuel after a crash on the A47 outside the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston on Thursday (March 7).

Archant

Motorists are facing delays on the A47 after a fuel leak following a crash outside the James Paget Hospital.

Traffic is reported as slow on the Lowestoft Road.

East Anglia Ambulance was called at 2.50pm with reports of a collision there.

The service sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer.

One patient has been taken to James Paget Hospital.

Another ambulance remains at the scene.

Norfolk Fire Service have said that one fire truck from Gorleston attended

The service had received a call at 2.56pm that a vehicle was leaking fuel after a crash.

More to follow.

Check our live traffic map for further information.

