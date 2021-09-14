A47 suffers 20 minute delays

Published: 10:12 AM September 14, 2021

There are severe traffic delays in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Slow moving traffic heading into Great Yarmouth is causing drivers 20 minute delays.

According to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is building on the A47 towards the A149 Acle New Road and Runham Roundabout.

Bus services are being affected by the traffic, with First Buses' X1, X11 and 8 services being affected.

⚠️ Due to heavy traffic in Great Yarmouth, our X1,X11and 8 services are suffering up to 20 min delays. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. — First YarLow (@FirstYar_Low) September 14, 2021

