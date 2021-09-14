News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 suffers 20 minute delays

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:12 AM September 14, 2021   
There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle follo

There are severe traffic delays in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Slow moving traffic heading into Great Yarmouth is causing drivers 20 minute delays.

According to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is building on the A47 towards the A149 Acle New Road and Runham Roundabout.

Bus services are being affected by the traffic, with First Buses' X1, X11 and 8 services being affected.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police cordon on King Street, Great Yarmouth.

Burglary at Great Yarmouth jewellers

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Development of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront in May 2021.

Milestone reached in £26m leisure centre work

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Gail Smith at Mixsmiths.

'It was exactly what we were hoping for' - New bar joins the fabric of town

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Beccles Road in Gorleston

Norfolk Live

Road blocked after three-vehicle crash in Gorleston

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon