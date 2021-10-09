News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
A1064 partially blocked after accident

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:18 PM October 9, 2021    Updated: 4:19 PM October 9, 2021
Accident on A1064 Fleggburgh

There has been an accident on the A1064 near Fleggburgh - Credit: Google

The A1064 near Billockby is partially blocked following an accident.

There is queuing traffic in both directions between the Stokesby turn off and the Martham turn off.

The accident is impacting traffic between Acle and Caister-on-Sea.

Police are reportedly at the scene and diversions are in place, according to posts by members of the public on traffic and travel groups.

The accident was first reported at 1pm and traffic continues to build in the area.

