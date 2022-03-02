News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
A143 blocked after four-vehicle crash

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:20 AM March 2, 2022
The A143 Beccles Road at St Olaves is blocked following a four vehicle crash.

The A143 Beccles Road at St Olaves is blocked following a four-vehicle crash. - Credit: Google

A busy road near Great Yarmouth is blocked following a crash involving four vehicles.

Officers were called to the A143 just before 7.30am to attend a four-vehicle collision on the A143 Beccles Road at St Olaves.

No injuries have been reported.

Police remain at the scene and the road is currently blocked.

Traffic is building up on the A143 Haddiscoe Dam between St Olaves and Haddiscoe.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

