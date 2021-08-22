Disruption on A47 after broken down caravan blocks road
Published: 12:31 PM August 22, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Drivers heading to the coast have been delayed as the A47 was partially closed on Sunday morning.
A broken down caravan has caused delays of more than 10 minutes on the Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth.
First Bus has said its is experiencing disruption to its X1 and X11 services as a result of the caravan.
The AA has reported average speeds of 10mph between Branch Road and Paddys Loke in the east carriageway after the incident was noted at around 10am.
