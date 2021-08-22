Disruption on A47 after broken down caravan blocks road

Published: 12:31 PM August 22, 2021

Traffic has been disrupted on the Acle Straight on Sunday morning - Credit: Archant

Drivers heading to the coast have been delayed as the A47 was partially closed on Sunday morning.

A broken down caravan has caused delays of more than 10 minutes on the Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth.

First Bus has said its is experiencing disruption to its X1 and X11 services as a result of the caravan.

The AA has reported average speeds of 10mph between Branch Road and Paddys Loke in the east carriageway after the incident was noted at around 10am.

Alert - Runham Vauxhall



Delays likely to First X1/X11 due to a broken down vehicle on #A47 Acle Straight — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) August 22, 2021

