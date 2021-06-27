News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
A47 closed as emergency services respond to crash

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:22 PM June 27, 2021   
The A47 has been closed between the A1064 Acle roundabout and Branch Road.

The A47 has been closed between the A1064 Acle roundabout and Branch Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A crash has closed the A47 Acle Straight this afternoon, with police warning drivers to avoid the area.

Emergency services, including the East of England Ambulance Service, were called to the crash, which happened, between the A1064 Acle roundabout and Branch Road.

Norfolk Police took to Twitter shortly before 3pm to say: "Police are on scene at RTC on the A47 Acle Straight.

"The road is closed whilst units from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and Broadland Police work alongside Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service.

"Diversions in place. Please avoid the area."

As a result, the A1064 towards Billockby is reporting heavy traffic.

