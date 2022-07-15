News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Acle straight crash causing long tailbacks on A47

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:29 AM July 15, 2022
Updated: 12:31 PM July 15, 2022
A crash on the Acle straight is causing significant delays and congestion

A crash on the Acle straight is causing significant delays and congestion

A crash on the Acle straight is causing long tailbacks and lengthy delays on the A47.

The collision happened at about 9.30am on Friday (July 15) between Branch Road and the Acle roundabout.

The crash is causing significant impact to travel and drivers are backed up for around five miles.

Delays of 20 minutes have been reported.

Bus services have also been disrupted due to the crash.

First Bus has said said to expect its services to arrive 10 minutes later than scheduled.



