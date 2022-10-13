News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Heavy traffic after crash blocks A47 in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:46 PM October 13, 2022
Updated: 12:47 PM October 13, 2022
The A47 is blocked following a crash near to the Gapton Hall roundabout in Great Yarmouth

The A47 has been blocked after a two-vehicle crash in Great Yarmouth.

The collision happened at 11.42am today (October 13) near to the Gapton Hall roundabout.

No injuries have been reported but the vehicles involved are damaged.

One lane is blocked heading towards the Vauxhall roundabout in Runham.

The blocked road is causing heavy delays to travel in the area.

There is congestion building between Runham and the Gapton Hall roundabout, as well as long Acle New Road.

Emergency services remain at the scene.


