Closures on busy A47 bridge for seven months due to maintenance work

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:19 AM August 19, 2022
Breydon Bridge, Great Yarmouth on January 27, 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A busy bridge on the A47 is to close for maintenance work on selected days for the next seven months.

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth will see closures and disruption between Sunday, September 4, and Friday, March 10, 2023, as it sees its hydraulics and the mechanism used to lift the bridge replaced.

Breydon Bridge will be completely closed between 8pm and 6.30am on the days of closure and see temporary traffic lights in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm throughout the duration of the works.

It will first close between Sunday, September 4, and Wednesday, September 7, before shutting again on Monday, September 12, and Tuesday, September 13 and between Sunday, September 25, and Wednesday, September 28.

The bridge will then shut on Wednesday, October 12, and on Thursday, November 10, and Friday, November 11.

In 2023, it will close on Thursday, January 12, and Monday, January 23.

To minimise disruption, builders will be working on scaffolding under the bridge on days there are no closures.

It comes after it was announced the A47 Acle Straight would close overnight from next week.

