Published: 10:49 AM December 21, 2020

File picture of abnormal load passing through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Police escorting an abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Great Yarmouth today.

A fabrication, which is 3.9m wide and 16.78m in length, will be travelling from Beacon Park Business Centre on Gawain Rd to South Denes Road from 12.30pm today (December 21).

The route will follow the local roads: B1534, A143, A47, A149, B11141 and A1243.