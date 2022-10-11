Road shut by water leak forcing ten mile detour has re-opened

Flashback to June when a burst water main lead to drivers having to take long detours. On Monday October 10, 2022, the road was shut again but is due to reopen on Wednesday. - Credit: Liz Coates

Anglian Water has reopened a road closed by a leaking pipe.

The road was closed just south of the Hermitage Restaurant on the A1064 at Acle yesterday (October 10) leaving motorists marooned on either side with the choice of going round Wroxham or Great Yarmouth.

It comes after the same thing happened in June, adding to local frustration about the detour.

Anglian Water originally stated the road would be closed for four days.

However a statement issued at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (October 11) said the road had been reinstated.

People in the village said the last boards were removed at about 1.30pm and that the road was fully open.