Road shut by water leak forcing ten mile detour has re-opened
Published: 4:29 PM October 11, 2022
Updated: 4:41 PM October 11, 2022
- Credit: Liz Coates
Anglian Water has reopened a road closed by a leaking pipe.
The road was closed just south of the Hermitage Restaurant on the A1064 at Acle yesterday (October 10) leaving motorists marooned on either side with the choice of going round Wroxham or Great Yarmouth.
It comes after the same thing happened in June, adding to local frustration about the detour.
Anglian Water originally stated the road would be closed for four days.
However a statement issued at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (October 11) said the road had been reinstated.
People in the village said the last boards were removed at about 1.30pm and that the road was fully open.