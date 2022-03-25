News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Second day of traffic disruption around Great Yarmouth after major blaze

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:21 AM March 25, 2022
Updated: 8:32 AM March 25, 2022
Motorists reported severe delays following the large fire and crash in Great Yarmouth.

Thursday's traffic (pictured) is still heavy across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston on Friday. - Credit: Rachael Warnes

Drivers are facing a second day of disruption in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a large blaze.

Delays of almost an hour have been reported on the northbound A47 between Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

At Gapton Hall Road, drivers can expect half an hour queues, while there are delays of about 25 minutes on the Acle Straight.

Heavy queues have formed across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Queues have been reported across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. - Credit: Rachael Warnes

Haven Bridge remains closed this morning but Great Yarmouth Council confirmed it expected the bridge to reopen by Friday afternoon [March 25].

A blaze ripped through the roof of the former Haven Bridge pub in Bridge Road from about 8pm on Wednesday, March 23.

Dozens of firefighters and two aerial platforms worked together to extinguish the flames.

Fire crews confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

