Second day of traffic disruption around Great Yarmouth after major blaze

Drivers are facing a second day of disruption in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a large blaze.

Delays of almost an hour have been reported on the northbound A47 between Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

At Gapton Hall Road, drivers can expect half an hour queues, while there are delays of about 25 minutes on the Acle Straight.

Haven Bridge remains closed this morning but Great Yarmouth Council confirmed it expected the bridge to reopen by Friday afternoon [March 25].

Following a fire at Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth, work is ongoing to make the building and local area safe. We expect Haven Bridge to re-open to traffic in both directions tomorrow afternoon. Diversions are in place via the A47 Breydon Bridge until then. pic.twitter.com/Oz12C5JLK0 — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) March 24, 2022

A blaze ripped through the roof of the former Haven Bridge pub in Bridge Road from about 8pm on Wednesday, March 23.

Dozens of firefighters and two aerial platforms worked together to extinguish the flames.

Fire crews confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

