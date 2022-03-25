Second day of traffic disruption around Great Yarmouth after major blaze
- Credit: Rachael Warnes
Drivers are facing a second day of disruption in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a large blaze.
Delays of almost an hour have been reported on the northbound A47 between Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.
At Gapton Hall Road, drivers can expect half an hour queues, while there are delays of about 25 minutes on the Acle Straight.
Haven Bridge remains closed this morning but Great Yarmouth Council confirmed it expected the bridge to reopen by Friday afternoon [March 25].
A blaze ripped through the roof of the former Haven Bridge pub in Bridge Road from about 8pm on Wednesday, March 23.
Dozens of firefighters and two aerial platforms worked together to extinguish the flames.
Fire crews confirmed no one was injured in the incident.
