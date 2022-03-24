Traffic 'gridlock' around Yarmouth after major blaze and crash

Updated

Heavy queues have formed across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. - Credit: Rachael Warnes

Drivers are facing lengthy delays in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston due to a series of road closures.

Delays of about 20 minutes have been reported on the Acle Straight following a large blaze last night and a crash which happened in Gorleston this morning.

Southtown Road, Beccles Road, Haven Bridge and Harfreys Roundabout leading on to William Adams Way are closed following the two separate incidents.

Motorists reported severe delays following the large fire and crash in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Rachael Warnes

Long queues have been reported back to Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, with earlier reports of an hour long delay.

Elsewhere in the town, there were also reports of 30 minute delays in Gapton Hall Road.

A large fire ripped through the roof of a former pub in Bridge Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, March 23.

Haven Bridge is closed following the large fire in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

The blaze took hold at the vacant Haven Bridge pub, opposite the Matalan store along Bridge Road, from around 8pm, with smoke and flames pouring from its roof.

In a separate incident, Norfolk police and Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended the scene of a crash in Gorleston just before 6am on Thursday, March 24.

Norfolk police advised that Haven Bridge is expected to be closed for several hours due to concerns over structural issues on the building following last night's fire.

Traffic Warning! Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is completely closed for traffic and will remain so for several hours. This is due to concerns over structural issues on a nearby building following last night's fire. A single pedestrian path is open on the Matalan side. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) March 24, 2022

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.