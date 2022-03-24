News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Traffic 'gridlock' around Yarmouth after major blaze and crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:20 AM March 24, 2022
Updated: 9:42 AM March 24, 2022
Heavy queues have formed across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Heavy queues have formed across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. - Credit: Rachael Warnes

Drivers are facing lengthy delays in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston due to a series of road closures.

Delays of about 20 minutes have been reported on the Acle Straight following a large blaze last night and a crash which happened in Gorleston this morning.

Southtown Road, Beccles Road, Haven Bridge and Harfreys Roundabout leading on to William Adams Way are closed following the two separate incidents.

Motorists reported severe delays following the large fire and crash in Great Yarmouth.

Motorists reported severe delays following the large fire and crash in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Rachael Warnes

Long queues have been reported back to Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, with earlier reports of an hour long delay.

Elsewhere in the town, there were also reports of 30 minute delays in Gapton Hall Road.

A large fire ripped through the roof of a former pub in Bridge Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, March 23.

Haven Bridge is closed following the large fire in Great Yarmouth.

Haven Bridge is closed following the large fire in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

The blaze took hold at the vacant Haven Bridge pub, opposite the Matalan store along Bridge Road, from around 8pm, with smoke and flames pouring from its roof.

In a separate incident, Norfolk police and Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended the scene of a crash in Gorleston just before 6am on Thursday, March 24.

Norfolk police advised that Haven Bridge is expected to be closed for several hours due to concerns over structural issues on the building following last night's fire.

