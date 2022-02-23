News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Broken-down vehicle causing 90 minute delays on Acle Straight

Grace Piercy

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:23 AM February 23, 2022
Updated: 9:58 AM February 23, 2022
Roadworks is causing heavy delays on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth.

A broken down vehicle is delaying vehicles on the Acle Straight - Credit: Google Maps

A broken-down vehicle delayed traffic on the Acle Straight.

Fire were called to reports of a vehicle fire about three miles from Great Yarmouth at 7.04am today, February 23.

The incident involved a fire on a bus, which caused damage only. The fire was extinguished before the arrival of two crews from Yarmouth and Gorleston.

The stop message was received at 7.21am.

Police were called at 7.09am, put a road closure in place and called vehicle recovery.

First Bus said that there were delays of 90 minutes to their X1 and X11 services as they were not running between Yarmouth and Norwich.

The route was diverted through Filby and no stops were missed.

There were reportedly delays of 30 minutes on the Acle Straight from Runham roundabout to Branch Road.

First attempted to run a shuttle bus between Yarmouth and Norwich but they were infrequent and took significantly longer than the bus route normally does.

There was also heavy traffic from Filby to Acle with delays of 10 minutes on the A1064.

