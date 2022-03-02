News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Roadworks on Acle Straight to last seven days amid Storm Eunice damage

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:40 PM March 2, 2022
Works to repair damage from Storm Eunice will cause delays on the Acle Straight for seven days.

Works to repair damage from Storm Eunice will cause delays on the Acle Straight for seven days. - Credit: Google

Drivers are likely to see delays on a stretch of the A47 while work to repair damage caused by Storm Eunice starts.

UK Power Networks started work on the Acle Straight today on Wednesday, March 2, to replace two wooden poles damaged by high winds.

One lane of the road will be closed and two-way signals will be in place to control traffic.

The work is predicted to end on Wednesday, March 9, at 9am.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: "Our engineers are doing emergency repair work on the Acle Straight to replace two wooden poles damaged by high winds during Storm Eunice.

"A lane closure is required for safe working as new electrical equipment is installed.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our intention is to complete this work and clear the site as quickly as is safely possible."

Storm Eunice
Acle News

