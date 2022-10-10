Burst water main causes ten mile diversion via Wroxham or Yarmouth - again

Flashback to June when a burst water main lead to drivers having to take long detours. On Monday October 10, 2022, the road was shut again. - Credit: Liz Coates

Road users are facing long diversions after a burst water main in Acle.

The road to Acle Bridge is reportedly closed between Hermitage Close and Boat Dyke Lane due to a burst water main.

The roadworks are expected to last four days until October 14 at 23.59pm, while Anglian Water repairs the break.

One person on social media said: "Couldn’t be in a worse place to cause maximum disruption.

"Surely the Highways Dept could pressure on the water board to complete the works as soon as possible?

"Imagine what will happen if we get a problem on the Acle Straight at the same time? It would only leave Wroxham as an alternative route and would be carnage."

Commuters faced delays and diversions at the same spot three months ago, when a sinkhole in Wroxham added to the problems.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have been working to repair a leaking pipe on Old Road in Acle.

"The road will remain closed until later this week, with access for residents, while this work is completed and the road is reinstated.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and we’d like to thank people for their patience while we get things back to normal.”



