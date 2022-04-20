In pictures: New aerial images show progress on £21m bridge

Pictures taken from a plane are giving a bird's eye view of work to construct Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing. - Credit: Mike Page

New pictures give the latest eye-in-the-sky views of progress on Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing.

The £21m lifting bridge is due to open early next year - 20 years after it was first scoped out and considered among options including a tunnel.

The changing landscape around the A47 and Great Yarmouth riverside is revealed by Mike Page in a series of new pictures. - Credit: Mike Page

Work started in January last year and is now over half way through, the pictures by flying photographer Mike Page showing more clearly the position of the roundabout off William Adams Way and the roads radiating from it.

Meanwhile the dual carriageway approach embankments to the bridge are being built up, and supports for the road bridge over Southtown Road look to be in going in.

Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing aims to deliver a range of benefits and is over half way through a two year build. - Credit: Mike Page

The bridge, which will lift on demand, is considered a nationally significant project with the potential to attract investment to the area, create jobs, and give local people a better quality of life.

It will span the River Yare from east to west linking the A47 (formerly A12) at the Harfrey’s roundabout in the Southtown area of Yarmouth to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river.

Progress on the Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth which is due to open early in 2023. - Credit: Mike Page

It is tipped as easing traffic congestion, shortening journey times, and improving journey reliability.

New pictures showing progress on Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing in April 2022. - Credit: Mike Page



