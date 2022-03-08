News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested after crash in Great Yarmouth as woman seriously injured

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:12 PM March 8, 2022
Updated: 5:58 PM March 8, 2022
An elderly woman was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries following the crash.

An elderly woman was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries following the crash.

A woman has been taken to hospital and man has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Alexandra Road near Regent Road at 3.45pm today (March 8).

A Norfolk police spokesperson confirmed that "two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved".

One person has been arrested following the crash in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Alexandra Road in Great Yarmouth.

The pedestrian, an elderly woman, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, with fire and ambulance crews also in attendance.

The road remained blocked at 6pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

