Man arrested after crash in Great Yarmouth as woman seriously injured

A woman has been taken to hospital and man has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Alexandra Road near Regent Road at 3.45pm today (March 8).

A Norfolk police spokesperson confirmed that "two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved".

The pedestrian, an elderly woman, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, with fire and ambulance crews also in attendance.

The road remained blocked at 6pm.

