Man arrested after crash in Great Yarmouth as woman seriously injured
A woman has been taken to hospital and man has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Great Yarmouth town centre.
Emergency services were called to the incident in Alexandra Road near Regent Road at 3.45pm today (March 8).
A Norfolk police spokesperson confirmed that "two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved".
The pedestrian, an elderly woman, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He has been taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.
There is a heavy police presence in the area, with fire and ambulance crews also in attendance.
The road remained blocked at 6pm.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
