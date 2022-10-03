Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Gorleston

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Gorleston - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Gorleston.

The collision happened on Brasenose Avenue at about 2.30pm on Monday, October 3.

Two vehicles were involved and emergency services remained at the scene until 4.30pm.

One Norfolk Fire Service crew from Gorleston attended and made the area safe.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.31pm today to a road traffic collision on Brasenose Avenue in Gorleston.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported one patient, an adult man, to the James Paget Hospital.”