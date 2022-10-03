News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:10 PM October 3, 2022
An ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash in Gorleston

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Gorleston - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Gorleston.

The collision happened on Brasenose Avenue at about 2.30pm on Monday, October 3.

Two vehicles were involved and emergency services remained at the scene until 4.30pm.

One Norfolk Fire Service crew from Gorleston attended and made the area safe.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.31pm today to a road traffic collision on Brasenose Avenue in Gorleston.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported one patient, an adult man, to the James Paget Hospital.” 

Norfolk Live News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Tips Bar

New bar to open in Great Yarmouth as safe space

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
xxx_luxurycruise_yarmouth_sep22

Luxury cruise ship docks in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

Police up patrols in north Yarmouth following safety fears

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The council is reminding road users that the Marine Parade car park in Gorleston closes at 9pm. Pict

Bid for clifftop coffee vendor could be derailed by fears over barking dogs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon