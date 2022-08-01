News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
At least 40 buses due to serve Great Yarmouth cancelled

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:48 AM August 1, 2022
Great Yarmouth Market Gates Bus Station improvements will take a month to complete Photo: Georg

A number of buses serving Great Yarmouth were cancelled on Monday - Credit: Archant

At least 40 buses due to serve Great Yarmouth were cancelled as people begin the working week.

In a tweet on Monday (August 1) morning, the First YarLow Twitter account confirmed a list of services that would not run.

Bus services hit by disruption include the 1, 1A, 1C, 6, 8, X1 and X11 routes.

The services impact affect a number of routes involving Great Yarmouth, including services from Norwich, Lowestoft and Caister.

Disruption is due to begin from the route 111.20am service from Martham to the First Bus Depot and will last until the X11 7.15pm service from Belton to Great Yarmouth.

First have been approached for comment.

