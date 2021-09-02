'Significant delays' in Gorleston following two-car crash
Published: 4:07 PM September 2, 2021
One person was transported to hospital after emergency services were called to a crash on Thursday afternoon.
The collision took place around 12.40pm in Beccles Road, Gorleston, involving a Peugeot and Fiesta.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said recovery was called and officers remain at the scene around 4pm.
She added that there are likely to be "significant delays".
Two ambulances and an ambulance officer attended, as well as fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the vehicle occupants and one person was taken to the James Paget Hospital for further care.
The fire crews left the scene at 1.25pm.
