News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

'Significant delays' in Gorleston following two-car crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:07 PM September 2, 2021   
A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Emergency services were called to Gorleston on Thursday afternoon - Credit: CAMBS COPS

One person was transported to hospital after emergency services were called to a crash on Thursday afternoon. 

The collision took place around 12.40pm in Beccles Road, Gorleston, involving a Peugeot and Fiesta. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said recovery was called and officers remain at the scene around 4pm. 

She added that there are likely to be "significant delays". 

Two ambulances and an ambulance officer attended, as well as fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. 

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the vehicle occupants and one person was taken to the James Paget Hospital for further care. 

The fire crews left the scene at 1.25pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
  2. 2 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
  3. 3 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
  1. 4 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
  2. 5 One person taken to hospital after four-car crash in Great Yarmouth
  3. 6 Teenager found hiding in walk-in cupboard in police raid
  4. 7 Tributes to newsagent and 'proper man of the village'
  5. 8 Jailed in August: Attempted murderer, drug dealers and arsonist
  6. 9 Yarmouth boxer prepares for first professional fight
  7. 10 See inside new flats achieving record prices for Yarmouth
Norfolk Live
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Snails at Joyland in Great Yarmouth, undated. Picture: Archant Library

Can you find the missing Yarmouth snails?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NO

Norfolk family petrol bombed caravan and attacked sisters with brooms

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon