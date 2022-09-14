Road rage: Backlash over scheme to boost cycling in Yarmouth

Double yellow lines and a cycle lane in Jellicoe Road will create more problems than they will solve, some residents say. - Credit: Liz Coates

A bid to introduce cycle lanes and double yellow lines in a busy street is drawing concerns.

Norfolk County Council has written to people living in Jellicoe Road, Great Yarmouth, asking for their views on the scheme which includes bringing in a weight restriction in Fremantle Road to stop large vehicles entering residential areas.

The scheme is one of three in Norfolk worth £955,000m and aimed at boosting cycling and walking

Julie Young, who lives in Jellicoe Road, said she was at a loss to understand why the council would consider sweeping away some 40 roadside spaces when there was such pressure on parking.

She said she felt for older residents whose carers and family would not be able "to get to them".

She was also concerned that residents on roads radiating from Jellicoe Road had not been consulted, and queried why the two schemes - one for Jellicoe Road and one for Fremantle - were being considered together with a single tick box to indicate approval or otherwise, when they were different issues.

She said speeding and and the number of heavy vehicles was a bigger problem with traffic often trying to "beat the lights".

Paul Hammond, whose borough council ward includes the street, said there were more people against it than for it.

While the weight restriction was welcome it should have carried on to Jellicoe Road, he said.

He also said in the future cars would need to be closer to homes so they could be charged up.

"They should have given people more choices," he said.

"We are happy for the weight restriction and cycle way but we do not want the yellow lines. A cycle way on the footpath would have been much better."

One fed-up resident, however, said the proposed parking restrictions would stop people blocking her drive.

She said she had taken matters into her own hands some years ago and painted double yellow lines on the road outside her house to stop people blocking her in.

They had been swiftly painted over by the council, she said.

The busy street runs from the seafront to Caister Road and has a school and a racecourse to contend with. In addition drivers were always pulling over to chat on their phones or make deliveries blocking drive ways, the resident said.

And while initially she was worried, she now broadly welcomed the scheme - although not all her neighbours felt the same, especially those with multiple vehicles.

One other resident said it made no difference to her whether the lines were there or not.

And a disabled driver said she was concerned about whether she would be able to park outside her house and was seeking clarification from the council.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said the proposed safety improvements were part of a wider scheme to boost cycling and walking in Yarmouth.

A statement said: "Earlier last week we wrote to residents of Jellicoe Road and Fremantle Road as part of a preliminary consultation concerning the proposed installation of some small sections of double yellow line waiting restrictions on the western end of Jellicoe Road, in addition to waiting restrictions already in place and the proposed introduction of a new 7.5 ton weight limit on Fremantle Road to prevent unnecessary access of large vehicles not suited to this residential street.

It went on: "This exercise is to gather feedback from residents ahead of any statutory consultation on the changes required to traffic regulation orders currently in force in the local area."

The deadline to respond has been extended to Friday October 7.

Any comments, queries, or requests for additional copies of the plans can be emailed to Adam Croft at highways@norfolk.gov.uk or by calling 0344 800 8020.

The Department for Transport announced £200m for sustainable transport in May which included £955k for the delivery of three schemes in Norfolk.

They are at Mile Cross Road, Norwich, Jellicoe Road, Great Yarmouth and Middleton Road, Gorleston.